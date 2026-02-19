Hasbro (HAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):

2/13/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Mkm.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Hasbro had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Hasbro had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.15%.

Get Hasbro Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 181,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $18,859,002.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,950,563.46. This trade represents a 42.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 216,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,535,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.