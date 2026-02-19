Head-To-Head Survey: Nextdoor (NXDR) vs. Its Competitors

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nextdoor to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -24.58% -13.18% -11.60% Nextdoor Competitors -61.92% -918.60% -67.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $247.28 million -$98.06 million -10.63 Nextdoor Competitors $275.64 million -$55.65 million -10.23

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nextdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nextdoor Competitors 98 203 220 14 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 121.78%. Given Nextdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nextdoor competitors beat Nextdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

