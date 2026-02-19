Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.55 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWAN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. 7,530,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,561,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $429,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 390,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,403.12. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 44,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,069,258.74. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 72,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,570.53. The trade was a 37.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 464,589 shares of company stock worth $11,036,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,642,000 after buying an additional 9,268,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,105,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

