Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 8.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.16. 42,121,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 34,720,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,569,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

