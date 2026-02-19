CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.110-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.8%

CTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,246. The stock has a market cap of $619.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.64. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.4% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 336,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.