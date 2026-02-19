CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.110-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.4% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 336,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.
The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.
