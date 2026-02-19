Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 474,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 134,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Stock Down 15.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.