ATS (TSE:ATS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.78 and last traded at C$44.54, with a volume of 277432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.60.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.35.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of C$760.65 million for the quarter.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.