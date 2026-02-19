Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.
Air France-KLM Stock Up 11.7%
Shares of AFLYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 353,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,747. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Air France-KLM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 swing to profit and EPS beat — Air France?KLM reported €0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating consensus (~€0.04) and announcing a return to Q4 profitability; management cited productivity and lower unit costs as drivers. Air France-KLM returns to profit in fourth quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year operating result tops €2bn, margin improvement — Group revenues rose ~4.9% to €33.0bn and operating result exceeded €2bn with an improved margin (~6.1%), driven by passenger network, maintenance and Transavia. This supports forward free?cash?flow and deleveraging potential. Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Unit revenue and cost tailwinds — Unit revenue at constant currency rose ~1% while fuel costs after hedging fell ~7%; management emphasized fleet renewal and productivity gains that reduced unit costs. These trends improve margin sustainability if capacity and demand remain steady. Air France-KLM Posts Swing to Profit Amid Drop in Costs
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and detail filings released — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and consolidated financial statements were published (useful for reading management commentary, cash?flow detail and one?offs). Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Missed green?bond target / ESG shortfall — The company reported a record profit but missed a green?bond target, a potential concern for ESG?focused investors and sovereign/regulatory stakeholders that could affect access or pricing of sustainable funding. Air France?KLM posts record €2 bln profit but misses green bond target
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.