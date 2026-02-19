Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of AFLYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 353,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,747. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

