eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $94.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore from $93.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research boosted their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock worth $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upbeat Q1 guidance — eBay reported non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 and revenue ?$3.0B, topping estimates, and issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.53–$1.59 (well above consensus). This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally.

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Depop for ~$1.2B — eBay is buying Depop from Etsy to boost its recommerce/fashion footprint and accelerate engagement with Gen?Z and millennial buyers, supporting longer?term GMV expansion.

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns stepped up — board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management.

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — some firms (Citi, Needham) reiterated Buy ratings and raised price targets, while others (Bank of America) stayed cautious with a Hold; analysts see upside but differ on sustainable EPS leverage.

Neutral Sentiment: Macro/headline market pressure — broader market futures fell on geopolitical tensions and mixed Fed commentary, which can mute follow?through even after positive corporate news.

Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying — traders bought a large volume of put options (well above typical levels), indicating elevated short?term hedging or bearish bets that could amplify downside on any negative headline.

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and institutional rebalancing — filings show multiple insider sales and large institutional position changes, which investors may read as a cautionary signal even though these trades have various explanations.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

