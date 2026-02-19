Zscaler (ZS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/19/2026 – Zscaler was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/17/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $350.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Zscaler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 1/21/2026 – Zscaler had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/13/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $366.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $475,489.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,801.36. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.
