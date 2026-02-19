Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.00, reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.600-0.000 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,502. The company has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.10. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial set a $4.50 price objective on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 601.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company’s core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.