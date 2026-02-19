Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 and last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 1067808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.89 million, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

