SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.1630. 4,680,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,743,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,988 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.
The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.
