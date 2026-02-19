ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 and last traded at GBX 57, with a volume of 58822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50.

ProVen VCT Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.72. The firm has a market cap of £164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.02.

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 67.04% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments. It invests in unquoted and AIM-listed companies and SMEs based in United Kingdom.

