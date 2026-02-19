Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 15% – Still a Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 465,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 865,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graeme O’neill sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,045,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,565,876. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 309,500 shares of company stock worth $28,855. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

