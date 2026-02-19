Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$183.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$160.99. 84,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,841. The firm has a market cap of C$13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.39. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$102.57 and a 1 year high of C$172.53.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

