IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE IMG traded up C$1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.28. 1,565,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.47.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Cote Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

