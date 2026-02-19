Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4,000.00 to C$5,300.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 120.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,260.00 to C$4,668.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,481.14.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.1%

About Constellation Software

Shares of CSU stock traded up C$25.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2,402.21. 57,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,540. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.10. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,196.00 and a 12-month high of C$5,300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,915.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,580.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83.

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

