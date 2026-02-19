Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 159,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 34,593 shares.The stock last traded at $108.74 and had previously closed at $109.62.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

