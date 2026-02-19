KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.78 and last traded at GBX 1.78. 132,022,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 122,777,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Down 10.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.19 million, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.53.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

