First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 652,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 356,043 shares.The stock last traded at $26.06 and had previously closed at $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.25 and a beta of 1.32.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

