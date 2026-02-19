Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.860-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Five9 also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.170 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 2,968,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Five9 has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.44). Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%.Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $106,939.25. Following the transaction, the executive owned 176,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,312.65. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $139,438.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,764.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Five9

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue outturn — Five9 reported Q4 revenue of $300.3M and full?year 2025 revenue of $1.1B, marking year?over?year growth and a stronger-than-expected top line. This helps explain some investor optimism about demand resilience. Business Wire: Five9 Reports Record Full Year 2025 Revenue

Record revenue outturn — Five9 reported Q4 revenue of $300.3M and full?year 2025 revenue of $1.1B, marking year?over?year growth and a stronger-than-expected top line. This helps explain some investor optimism about demand resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analyst tone not uniformly negative — brokerages’ average rating remains around “Moderate Buy,” which can support the stock versus a full-scale selloff. Brokerage Coverage Note

Analyst tone not uniformly negative — brokerages’ average rating remains around “Moderate Buy,” which can support the stock versus a full-scale selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line — management guided Q1 revenue to about $296.5M–$302.5M (consensus ~$298.1M) and FY revenue to ~$1.2B–$1.3B (roughly consensus). That supports the topline story but doesn’t offset earnings shortfalls.

Revenue guidance roughly in line — management guided Q1 revenue to about $296.5M–$302.5M (consensus ~$298.1M) and FY revenue to ~$1.2B–$1.3B (roughly consensus). That supports the topline story but doesn’t offset earnings shortfalls. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and previews emphasize structural issues (seat pressures) and the company’s AI pivot; those thematic pieces frame investor focus on execution and margin leverage rather than an immediate catalyst. Investing.com: Five9 earnings preview Benzinga: Five9 Earnings Preview

Market commentary and previews emphasize structural issues (seat pressures) and the company’s AI pivot; those thematic pieces frame investor focus on execution and margin leverage rather than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss — Five9 reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 versus analyst consensus ~$0.79, showing a material shortfall on profitability metrics. Press Release / Q4 Results

Large EPS miss — Five9 reported Q4 EPS of $0.35 versus analyst consensus ~$0.79, showing a material shortfall on profitability metrics. Negative Sentiment: Sharp EPS guidance cut — management set Q1 FY?2026 EPS at $0.10–$0.17 (consensus ~$0.55) and FY?2026 EPS at $0.86–$0.95 (consensus ~$2.30). The gap between guidance and expectations is the primary near?term bearish driver for FIVN shares.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Amundi increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 95.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.