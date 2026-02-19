Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 63,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,048. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Socket Mobile has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) is a provider of mobile data capture and wireless connectivity solutions, designing products that enable smartphones, tablets and PCs to collect and transmit information in a variety of business environments. The company specializes in Bluetooth-enabled barcode scanners, RFID readers and image-based data capture devices that streamline point-of-sale, inventory management and field-service workflows.

Its product portfolio includes handheld scanners that support 1D and 2D barcodes, near-field communication (NFC) readers and ultra-compact mobile scanners engineered for retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and warehousing applications.

