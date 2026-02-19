Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Here’s Why

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.77 and last traded at GBX 3.77. Approximately 1,927,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 847,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.

Light Science Technologies Stock Up 14.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.18.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection. With a focus on addressing global challenges related to food security, climate change, and fire protection, the Group is committed to developing robust solutions in these rapidly growing market sectors.

LSTH is the holding company for Light Science Technologies Ltd (“Light Science Technologies”) and Tomtech (UK) Limited (“Tomtech”) in the CEA division; UK Circuits and Electronics Solutions Limited (“UK Circuits”) in the CEM division; and LSTH IFB Limited (“LSTH IFB”) in the PFP division.

Controlled Environment Agriculture

The Group’s tailored solutions encompass control systems, grow lights, sensor technology, venting, and irrigation systems, catering to both UK and global customers.

