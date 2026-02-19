Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 19th (BKNG, CAKE, ESRT, FVRR, HRI, JACK, KSS, PODD, SEVN, SON)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 19th:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6,500.00 to $6,250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) had its target price lowered by JonesTrading from $12.50 to $10.00. JonesTrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

