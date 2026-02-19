SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 43879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

SMC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

