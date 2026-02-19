Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE SEM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 1,243,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.05%.Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,606,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,604,000 after purchasing an additional 684,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,333,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $26,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

