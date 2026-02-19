Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. Workiva updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,596. Workiva has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

