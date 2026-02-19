Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $624.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of HHH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 264,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Howard Hughes news, Director R Scot Sellers acquired 5,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 67,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,274.98. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tighe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $532,980.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,760.85. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on HHH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howard Hughes
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.