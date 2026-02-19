Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.14 million.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.2%
TNDM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.
The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.
