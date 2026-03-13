Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,482 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.81% of Carter’s worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Carter’s by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Carter’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,410. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $925.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Carter’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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