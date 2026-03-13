iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Position Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,773.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,864 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SHY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 2,103,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,411. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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