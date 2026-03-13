Mudita Advisors LLP Takes $15.12 Million Position in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,119,000. Orla Mining comprises about 4.4% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Orla Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 99.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 601,500 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 9.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 175,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

About Orla Mining

(Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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