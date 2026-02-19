Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 206,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 145,244 call options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,551,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,493,430. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

