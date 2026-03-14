iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in KB Home $KBH

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $59,301,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 1,788.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

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KB Home Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:KBH opened at $52.94 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.88%.The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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