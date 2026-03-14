iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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