iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 8,236 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 676.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 155.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 14,800.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Paylocity Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $170.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Paylocity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.05.

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Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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