iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $1.36 Million Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First American Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 167,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 154,956 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 310,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. First American Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, Director Parker S. Kennedy acquired 44,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

See Also

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