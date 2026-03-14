47,381 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3%

MO opened at $67.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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