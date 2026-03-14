iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $2.17 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Everest Group Stock Down 0.6%

EG opened at $320.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $370.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.53.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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