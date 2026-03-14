Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $5.01 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 697,340 shares of company stock valued at $66,803,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7%

NDAQ opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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