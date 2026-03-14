Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy News Summary

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About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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