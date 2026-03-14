Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xcel Energy Price Performance
Shares of XEL opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a favorable view — XEL recently received an average “Buy” rating from analysts, which supports investor confidence. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Storm-response readiness highlighted — Xcel says crews are staged and ready to respond to outages from the winter storm, which reduces operational risk and limits potential outage duration. Workers ready to respond to outages during winter storm, Xcel Energy says
- Positive Sentiment: Planned logistics/maintenance underway — Xcel is moving equipment this weekend (with some traffic impacts), indicating proactive grid work to manage storm impacts. Xcel Energy moving equipment this weekend with impacts to traffic on I-25 near exit 243
- Neutral Sentiment: Safety outreach — Xcel and the American Red Cross published severe?weather safety tips for customers; this is reputationally positive but not material to near?term financials. Xcel Energy, American Red Cross offer tips to stay safe during severe weather
- Neutral Sentiment: Market performance context — commentary that XEL is outperforming the Nasdaq provides sentiment context but doesn’t change fundamentals. Is Xcel Energy stock outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Environmental/operational risk — Xcel confirmed mineral oil leaked into the Mississippi River near the Monticello nuclear plant. Even if described as a “small amount,” the incident raises potential cleanup, regulatory and reputational costs. Xcel Energy confirms mineral oil leaked into Mississippi River near Monticello nuclear plant
- Negative Sentiment: Planned/preventive power shutoffs — Weather alerts indicate likely shutoffs that could affect tens of thousands of customers (reports cite ~43,000 at risk in Colorado), increasing short?term customer disruption and outage-management costs. Xcel Energy: Power shutoff ‘likely’ Saturday in Boulder, Jefferson counties
- Negative Sentiment: Wider storm impacts in the Upper Midwest — Xcel warns of outages in Wisconsin and recent wind events left 20k+ Minnesota customers without power, signaling elevated storm-related operational costs across service territories. Xcel Energy warns of outages in Wisconsin amid forecasted snowstorm
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.
Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.
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