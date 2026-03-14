iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $150.22 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $196.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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