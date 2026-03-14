Maia Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $211.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

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