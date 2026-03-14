BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.0455.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTGO
Insider Activity at BTGO
BTGO Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of BTGO stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. BTGO has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
BTGO Company Profile
BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
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