BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.0455.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Activity at BTGO

BTGO Stock Down 1.8%

In other BTGO news, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,648,639.34. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,860. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.

Shares of BTGO stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. BTGO has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

BTGO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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