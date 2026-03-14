MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

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MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.15%.The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Charles M. Kelley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,366.04. The trade was a 164.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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