Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 199,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,804. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Stock Down 1.9%

Marcus stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Marcus had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Marcus Company Profile

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The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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