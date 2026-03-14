Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 3,417,437 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Independent Franchise Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,417,437 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.3% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average is $218.07. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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