Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

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Randstad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $14.81 on Friday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

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Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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