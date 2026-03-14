Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.9333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 7.9%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.56 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Sibanye Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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